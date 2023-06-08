American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.