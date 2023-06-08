Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Cummins stock opened at $226.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.20. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

