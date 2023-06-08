CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,152 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 554,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.