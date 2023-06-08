CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 344,674 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,328,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,711 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2,318.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 157,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,405 shares during the period.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

