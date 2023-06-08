Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.2 %

SNY opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

