CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 5,160 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.