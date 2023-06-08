Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.50% of Revance Therapeutics worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 99,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,966 shares of company stock worth $4,186,370. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

