HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $273.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.51 and its 200-day moving average is $257.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

