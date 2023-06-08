CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.75 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

