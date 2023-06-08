Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,540 Shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LatAmGrowth SPAC were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter worth $4,523,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter valued at $6,030,000.

Get LatAmGrowth SPAC alerts:

LatAmGrowth SPAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LATGU opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.