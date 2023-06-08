Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNOU. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,752,000.

Shares of BYNOU stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

