Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $193.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

