Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

