Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

