Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

