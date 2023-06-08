Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

