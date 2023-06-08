CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 2.7 %

MET stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.