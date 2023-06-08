Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.