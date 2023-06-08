Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $24,257,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.