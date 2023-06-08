Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,618 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ambev by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ambev

Several research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.