Seeyond Sells 130 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

NYSE:OC opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

