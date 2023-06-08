Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

