Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kernel Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its position in Kernel Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 410,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

