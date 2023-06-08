Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the third quarter worth $116,000.

NASDAQ FNVTU opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

