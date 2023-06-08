Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

SMFG stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

