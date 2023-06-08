Natixis Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Natixis raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 754.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after buying an additional 2,218,223 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 958.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after buying an additional 1,183,544 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after buying an additional 880,490 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,777,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $106.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

