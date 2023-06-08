L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 322.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.48.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

