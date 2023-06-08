Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,554,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

