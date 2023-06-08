Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 860.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.07% of Ball worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BALL opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.
BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
