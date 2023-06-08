Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 768.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

