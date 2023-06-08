Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in DexCom were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.02 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

