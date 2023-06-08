Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $177.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

