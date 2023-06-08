Seeyond Reduces Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Seeyond lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Plug Power Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.