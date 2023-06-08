Natixis Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Price Performance
Shares of ECL opened at $175.25 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.
Insider Transactions at Ecolab
In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.