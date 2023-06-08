Natixis Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 604.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equifax were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $221.72 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.23.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.