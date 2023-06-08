Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 54,847 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 218.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Orange by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Orange by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Orange by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Orange Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Orange Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.