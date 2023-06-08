Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,055,878. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

