Seeyond Sells 14,984 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Seeyond trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

