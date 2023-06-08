Seeyond Has $698,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Seeyond raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Shares of AJG opened at $204.13 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,603 shares of company stock worth $21,171,115. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

