Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.64 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

