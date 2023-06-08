Seeyond Has $844,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

