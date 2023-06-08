Ossiam Has $344,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.7 %

MELI stock opened at $1,208.29 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,130.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.