Ossiam Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ossiam raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $151.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

