Ossiam Purchases 3,058 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $7,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,652 shares of company stock worth $10,500,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $113.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

