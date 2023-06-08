Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ossiam grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.