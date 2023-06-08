Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $291.87 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

