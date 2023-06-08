THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

