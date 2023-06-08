Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.052-2.067 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

