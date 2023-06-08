ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 272.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after buying an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

