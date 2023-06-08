Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 278.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.